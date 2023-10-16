A Look At The Fair Value Of Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:KHJB)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.14

With RM0.16 share price, Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Industry average of 1,879% suggests Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad's peers are currently trading at a higher premium to fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:KHJB) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM4.21m RM4.25m RM4.32m RM4.42m RM4.53m RM4.66m RM4.81m RM4.96m RM5.13m RM5.30m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -0.30% Est @ 0.85% Est @ 1.66% Est @ 2.23% Est @ 2.63% Est @ 2.90% Est @ 3.10% Est @ 3.23% Est @ 3.33% Est @ 3.39% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM3.8 RM3.4 RM3.2 RM2.9 RM2.7 RM2.5 RM2.3 RM2.1 RM2.0 RM1.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM27m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM5.3m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM73m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM73m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM26m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM52m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.2, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.101. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Specialty Retail market.

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

KHJB's financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine KHJB's earnings prospects.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad, there are three relevant items you should explore:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 4 warning signs for Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad (1 is a bit concerning!) we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

