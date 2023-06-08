A Look At The Fair Value Of Kumpulan Jetson Berhad (KLSE:JETSON)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Kumpulan Jetson Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.43

Kumpulan Jetson Berhad's RM0.36 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Kumpulan Jetson Berhad's peers are currently trading at a premium of 377% on average

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Kumpulan Jetson Berhad (KLSE:JETSON) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM6.73m RM9.48m RM12.3m RM15.0m RM17.4m RM19.6m RM21.6m RM23.3m RM24.8m RM26.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 56.96% Est @ 40.94% Est @ 29.73% Est @ 21.88% Est @ 16.39% Est @ 12.54% Est @ 9.85% Est @ 7.97% Est @ 6.65% Est @ 5.72% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 17% RM5.8 RM7.0 RM7.8 RM8.1 RM8.1 RM7.8 RM7.4 RM6.8 RM6.3 RM5.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM71m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 17%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM26m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (17%– 3.6%) = RM209m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM209m÷ ( 1 + 17%)10= RM45m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM116m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.4, the company appears about fair value at a 17% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Kumpulan Jetson Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 17%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.621. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Kumpulan Jetson Berhad, there are three further aspects you should consider:

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the KLSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

