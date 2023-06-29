A Look At The Fair Value Of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Key Insights

Latham Group's estimated fair value is US$3.00 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$3.46 suggests Latham Group is potentially trading close to its fair value

Analyst price target for SWIM is US$4.12, which is 37% above our fair value estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$53.5m US$45.5m US$41.1m US$38.5m US$37.1m US$36.4m US$36.1m US$36.1m US$36.4m US$36.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -9.75% Est @ -6.19% Est @ -3.70% Est @ -1.96% Est @ -0.74% Est @ 0.12% Est @ 0.71% Est @ 1.13% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 12% US$47.6 US$36.0 US$29.0 US$24.2 US$20.7 US$18.1 US$16.0 US$14.2 US$12.8 US$11.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$230m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$37m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (12%– 2.1%) = US$367m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$367m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= US$115m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$345m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$3.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Latham Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.723. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Latham Group

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Expensive based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to decrease over the next 2 years.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Latham Group, we've put together three pertinent factors you should further examine:

Risks: As an example, we've found 1 warning sign for Latham Group that you need to consider before investing here. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for SWIM's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

