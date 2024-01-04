A Look At The Fair Value Of Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL)

Key Insights

Using the Dividend Discount Model, Lycopodium fair value estimate is AU$15.21

With AU$12.17 share price, Lycopodium appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Industry average discount to fair value of 26% suggests Lycopodium's peers are currently trading at a higher discount

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

As Lycopodium operates in the construction sector, we need to calculate the intrinsic value slightly differently. In this approach dividends per share (DPS) are used, as free cash flow is difficult to estimate and often not reported by analysts. This often underestimates the value of a stock, but it can still be good as a comparison to competitors. We use the Gordon Growth Model, which assumes dividend will grow into perpetuity at a rate that can be sustained. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a company's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In this case we used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%). The expected dividend per share is then discounted to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.0%. Compared to the current share price of AU$12.2, the company appears about fair value at a 20% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Value Per Share = Expected Dividend Per Share / (Discount Rate - Perpetual Growth Rate)

= AU$0.9 / (8.0% – 2.1%)

= AU$15.2

ASX:LYL Discounted Cash Flow January 4th 2024

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Lycopodium as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.183. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Lycopodium

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for LYL.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine LYL's earnings prospects.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Lycopodium, we've put together three relevant elements you should further examine:

Risks: As an example, we've found 2 warning signs for Lycopodium that you need to consider before investing here. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for LYL's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

