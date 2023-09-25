A Look At The Fair Value Of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Marshalls is UK£2.85 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With UK£2.73 share price, Marshalls appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Our fair value estimate is 25% lower than Marshalls' analyst price target of UK£3.82

How far off is Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£42.4m UK£58.2m UK£53.4m UK£50.4m UK£48.7m UK£47.8m UK£47.3m UK£47.2m UK£47.3m UK£47.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x5 Est @ -8.39% Est @ -5.46% Est @ -3.41% Est @ -1.97% Est @ -0.96% Est @ -0.26% Est @ 0.23% Est @ 0.58% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.5% UK£39.4 UK£50.4 UK£42.9 UK£37.7 UK£33.9 UK£30.9 UK£28.4 UK£26.4 UK£24.6 UK£23.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£337m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£48m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (7.5%– 1.4%) = UK£782m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£782m÷ ( 1 + 7.5%)10= UK£378m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£715m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£2.7, the company appears about fair value at a 4.1% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Marshalls as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.044. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Marshalls

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Basic Materials market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the British market.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Marshalls, we've compiled three further aspects you should look at:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Marshalls , and understanding these should be part of your investment process. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for MSLH's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

