A Look At The Fair Value Of Mears Group plc (LON:MER)

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Mears Group fair value estimate is UK£2.27

Current share price of UK£2.63 suggests Mears Group is potentially trading close to its fair value

The UK£2.86 analyst price target for MER is 26% more than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Mears Group plc (LON:MER) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£39.7m UK£33.0m UK£38.9m UK£29.1m UK£24.0m UK£21.2m UK£19.5m UK£18.5m UK£17.9m UK£17.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Est @ -25.28% Est @ -17.32% Est @ -11.75% Est @ -7.86% Est @ -5.13% Est @ -3.22% Est @ -1.88% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 10% UK£36.1 UK£27.2 UK£29.2 UK£19.8 UK£14.9 UK£12.0 UK£10.0 UK£8.6 UK£7.6 UK£6.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£172m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£18m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (10%– 1.2%) = UK£203m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£203m÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= UK£78m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£251m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£2.6, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Mears Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.258. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Mears Group

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Commercial Services market.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Mears Group, we've compiled three essential items you should explore:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Mears Group (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does MER's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every British stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

