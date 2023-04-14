A Look At The Fair Value Of Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad (KLSE:MBL)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad is RM0.47 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM0.52 suggests Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -286%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad (KLSE:MBL) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

Story continues

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM16.6m RM13.3m RM11.5m RM10.6m RM10.1m RM9.94m RM9.90m RM9.98m RM10.1m RM10.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -30.03% Est @ -19.95% Est @ -12.89% Est @ -7.95% Est @ -4.50% Est @ -2.08% Est @ -0.38% Est @ 0.80% Est @ 1.63% Est @ 2.21% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12% RM14.8 RM10.5 RM8.2 RM6.7 RM5.7 RM5.0 RM4.4 RM4.0 RM3.6 RM3.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM66m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM10m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (12%– 3.6%) = RM126m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM126m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM40m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM106m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.067. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad, we've put together three important aspects you should further research:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the KLSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here