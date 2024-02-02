A Look At The Fair Value Of Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Nathan's Famous fair value estimate is US$77.99

With US$71.00 share price, Nathan's Famous appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Nathan's Famous' peers are currently trading at a premium of 9.4% on average

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$19.7m US$20.1m US$20.4m US$20.8m US$21.2m US$21.6m US$22.1m US$22.6m US$23.1m US$23.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 1.27% Est @ 1.56% Est @ 1.76% Est @ 1.90% Est @ 1.99% Est @ 2.06% Est @ 2.11% Est @ 2.14% Est @ 2.17% Est @ 2.18% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.3% US$18.2 US$17.1 US$16.1 US$15.1 US$14.2 US$13.4 US$12.6 US$11.9 US$11.2 US$10.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$140m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$24m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.3%– 2.2%) = US$395m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$395m÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)10= US$178m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$318m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$71.0, the company appears about fair value at a 9.0% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Nathan's Famous as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.219. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Nathan's Famous

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Hospitality market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine NATH's earnings prospects.

Threat

Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Nathan's Famous, we've put together three fundamental items you should explore:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Nathan's Famous you should know about. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for NATH's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

