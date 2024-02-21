A Look At The Fair Value Of OTS Holdings Limited (Catalist:OTS)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for OTS Holdings is S$0.11 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of S$0.13 suggests OTS Holdings is potentially trading close to its fair value

Peers of OTS Holdings are currently trading on average at a 32% discount

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of OTS Holdings Limited (Catalist:OTS) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$1.52m S$1.27m S$1.14m S$1.06m S$1.01m S$988.2k S$977.9k S$976.9k S$982.1k S$991.8k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -24.18% Est @ -16.31% Est @ -10.80% Est @ -6.95% Est @ -4.25% Est @ -2.36% Est @ -1.04% Est @ -0.11% Est @ 0.54% Est @ 0.99% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 5.7% S$1.4 S$1.1 S$1.0 S$0.8 S$0.8 S$0.7 S$0.7 S$0.6 S$0.6 S$0.6

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$8.3m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$992k× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (5.7%– 2.1%) = S$28m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$28m÷ ( 1 + 5.7%)10= S$16m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is S$24m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of S$0.1, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at OTS Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for OTS Holdings

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine OTS' earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for OTS.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For OTS Holdings, we've put together three important factors you should look at:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for OTS Holdings you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit concerning. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

