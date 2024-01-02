A Look At The Fair Value Of PDZ Holdings Bhd (KLSE:PDZ)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, PDZ Holdings Bhd fair value estimate is RM0.076

PDZ Holdings Bhd's RM0.065 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Industry average discount to fair value of 34% suggests PDZ Holdings Bhd's peers are currently trading at a higher discount

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of PDZ Holdings Bhd (KLSE:PDZ) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM1.67m RM2.04m RM2.37m RM2.67m RM2.94m RM3.17m RM3.39m RM3.58m RM3.76m RM3.94m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 30.08% Est @ 22.12% Est @ 16.55% Est @ 12.65% Est @ 9.92% Est @ 8.01% Est @ 6.67% Est @ 5.73% Est @ 5.08% Est @ 4.62% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.5% RM1.5 RM1.7 RM1.8 RM1.9 RM1.9 RM1.8 RM1.8 RM1.7 RM1.7 RM1.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM17m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM3.9m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (9.5%– 3.6%) = RM68m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM68m÷ ( 1 + 9.5%)10= RM28m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM45m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.07, the company appears about fair value at a 15% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

KLSE:PDZ Discounted Cash Flow January 2nd 2024

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at PDZ Holdings Bhd as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.875. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For PDZ Holdings Bhd, there are three additional items you should assess:

Risks: To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with PDZ Holdings Bhd (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored) . Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

