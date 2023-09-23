A Look At The Fair Value Of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, PetMed Express fair value estimate is US$11.99

With US$10.97 share price, PetMed Express appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The US$17.67 analyst price target for PETS is 47% more than our estimate of fair value

Does the September share price for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$7.61m US$17.2m US$15.4m US$14.4m US$13.8m US$13.5m US$13.4m US$13.4m US$13.5m US$13.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -10.50% Est @ -6.71% Est @ -4.05% Est @ -2.19% Est @ -0.89% Est @ 0.02% Est @ 0.66% Est @ 1.11% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.9% US$7.1 US$15.1 US$12.6 US$11.0 US$9.9 US$9.0 US$8.4 US$7.8 US$7.4 US$7.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$95m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$14m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (6.9%– 2.2%) = US$291m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$291m÷ ( 1 + 6.9%)10= US$149m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$244m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$11.0, the company appears about fair value at a 8.5% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at PetMed Express as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.958. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for PetMed Express

Strength

Currently debt free.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for PETS.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For PetMed Express, we've put together three fundamental aspects you should further research:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for PetMed Express you should know about. Future Earnings: How does PETS's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

