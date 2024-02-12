A Look At The Fair Value Of PharmX Technologies Limited (ASX:PHX)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, PharmX Technologies fair value estimate is AU$0.023

With AU$0.025 share price, PharmX Technologies appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount of -113%, PharmX Technologies' competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

How far off is PharmX Technologies Limited (ASX:PHX) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is PharmX Technologies Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$1.50m AU$1.50m AU$1.90m AU$1.16m AU$851.8k AU$698.7k AU$615.4k AU$567.9k AU$541.0k AU$526.5k Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -38.92% Est @ -26.60% Est @ -17.97% Est @ -11.93% Est @ -7.70% Est @ -4.74% Est @ -2.67% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.8% AU$1.4 AU$1.3 AU$1.6 AU$0.9 AU$0.6 AU$0.5 AU$0.4 AU$0.3 AU$0.3 AU$0.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$7.6m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$527k× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (6.8%– 2.2%) = AU$12m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$12m÷ ( 1 + 6.8%)10= AU$6.1m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$14m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$0.03, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at PharmX Technologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for PharmX Technologies

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for PHX.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For PharmX Technologies, there are three essential factors you should further examine:

