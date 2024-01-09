A Look At The Fair Value Of Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Springfield Properties is UK£1.06 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£0.87 suggests Springfield Properties is potentially trading close to its fair value

Analyst price target for SPR is UK£1.07 which is similar to our fair value estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£21.6m UK£17.4m UK£15.1m UK£13.8m UK£13.0m UK£12.5m UK£12.3m UK£12.1m UK£12.1m UK£12.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Est @ -13.32% Est @ -8.87% Est @ -5.75% Est @ -3.57% Est @ -2.04% Est @ -0.97% Est @ -0.23% Est @ 0.30% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 12% UK£19.3 UK£14.0 UK£10.8 UK£8.8 UK£7.4 UK£6.4 UK£5.6 UK£5.0 UK£4.5 UK£4.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£86m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£12m× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (12%– 1.5%) = UK£120m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£120m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= UK£40m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£126m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£0.9, the company appears about fair value at a 18% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

AIM:SPR Discounted Cash Flow January 9th 2024

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Springfield Properties as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.731. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Springfield Properties

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 2 years.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Springfield Properties, we've compiled three important items you should assess:

