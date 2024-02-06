A Look At The Fair Value Of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)
Key Insights
Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, STERIS fair value estimate is US$272
With US$220 share price, STERIS appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value
Analyst price target for STE is US$238 which is 12% below our fair value estimate
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.
Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.
The Calculation
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
US$684.0m
US$797.1m
US$1.10b
US$1.34b
US$1.54b
US$1.72b
US$1.87b
US$2.00b
US$2.11b
US$2.20b
Growth Rate Estimate Source
Analyst x1
Analyst x1
Analyst x1
Est @ 21.31%
Est @ 15.58%
Est @ 11.57%
Est @ 8.77%
Est @ 6.80%
Est @ 5.43%
Est @ 4.47%
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.2%
US$632
US$681
US$870
US$976
US$1.0k
US$1.1k
US$1.1k
US$1.1k
US$1.0k
US$1.0k
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$9.5b
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.2%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$2.2b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.2%– 2.2%) = US$38b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$38b÷ ( 1 + 8.2%)10= US$17b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$27b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$220, the company appears about fair value at a 19% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
The Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at STERIS as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.004. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for STERIS
Strength
Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Weakness
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Medical Equipment market.
Opportunity
Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.
Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.
Threat
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.
Looking Ahead:
Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For STERIS, we've compiled three additional elements you should look at:
