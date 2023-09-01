A Look At The Fair Value Of Tropicana Corporation Berhad (KLSE:TROP)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Tropicana Corporation Berhad fair value estimate is RM1.55

Tropicana Corporation Berhad's RM1.24 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Tropicana Corporation Berhad's peers are currently trading at a premium of 29,427% on average

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Tropicana Corporation Berhad (KLSE:TROP) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM203.5m RM274.2m RM343.8m RM408.6m RM466.8m RM518.3m RM563.9m RM604.6m RM641.5m RM675.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 48.10% Est @ 34.74% Est @ 25.38% Est @ 18.83% Est @ 14.25% Est @ 11.04% Est @ 8.79% Est @ 7.22% Est @ 6.12% Est @ 5.35% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 15% RM177 RM207 RM225 RM232 RM230 RM222 RM210 RM195 RM180 RM165

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM2.0b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 15%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM676m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (15%– 3.6%) = RM6.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM6.0b÷ ( 1 + 15%)10= RM1.5b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM3.5b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM1.2, the company appears about fair value at a 20% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Tropicana Corporation Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 15%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.703. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Tropicana Corporation Berhad

Strength

No major strengths identified for TROP.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine TROP's earnings prospects.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Tropicana Corporation Berhad, we've compiled three further factors you should assess:

