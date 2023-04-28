A Look At The Fair Value Of Universal PropTech Inc. (CVE:UPI)

Key Insights

Universal PropTech's estimated fair value is CA$0.031 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Universal PropTech's CA$0.035 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Universal PropTech Inc. (CVE:UPI) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$189.2k CA$136.0k CA$109.9k CA$95.8k CA$87.6k CA$82.9k CA$80.2k CA$78.8k CA$78.2k CA$78.2k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -40.94% Est @ -28.13% Est @ -19.16% Est @ -12.89% Est @ -8.49% Est @ -5.42% Est @ -3.26% Est @ -1.76% Est @ -0.70% Est @ 0.04% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0% CA$0.2 CA$0.1 CA$0.09 CA$0.07 CA$0.06 CA$0.06 CA$0.05 CA$0.05 CA$0.04 CA$0.04

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$754k

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.8%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$78k× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (7.0%– 1.8%) = CA$1.5m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$1.5m÷ ( 1 + 7.0%)10= CA$771k

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$1.5m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$0.04, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Universal PropTech as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.883. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Universal PropTech

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine UPI's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for UPI.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Universal PropTech, there are three fundamental elements you should explore:

