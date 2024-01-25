A Look At The Fair Value Of Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL)

Key Insights

Velocity Composites' estimated fair value is UK£0.45 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Velocity Composites' UK£0.36 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Velocity Composites' peers seem to be trading at a lower discount to fair value based onthe industry average of 17%

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£1.20m UK£1.20m UK£1.21m UK£1.21m UK£1.23m UK£1.24m UK£1.26m UK£1.27m UK£1.29m UK£1.31m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 0.46% Est @ 0.78% Est @ 1.00% Est @ 1.16% Est @ 1.26% Est @ 1.34% Est @ 1.39% Est @ 1.43% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.3% UK£1.1 UK£1.1 UK£1.0 UK£0.9 UK£0.9 UK£0.9 UK£0.8 UK£0.8 UK£0.7 UK£0.7

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£8.9m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£1.3m× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (6.3%– 1.5%) = UK£28m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£28m÷ ( 1 + 6.3%)10= UK£15m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£24m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.4, the company appears about fair value at a 19% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Velocity Composites as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.817. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Velocity Composites

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Velocity Composites, we've compiled three additional factors you should explore:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Velocity Composites that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does VEL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

