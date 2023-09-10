A Look At The Fair Value Of Versatile Creative Berhad (KLSE:VERSATL)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Versatile Creative Berhad is RM0.57 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Versatile Creative Berhad's RM0.58 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

When compared to theindustry average discount of -20%, Versatile Creative Berhad's competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Versatile Creative Berhad (KLSE:VERSATL) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM5.02m RM6.29m RM7.46m RM8.52m RM9.46m RM10.3m RM11.0m RM11.7m RM12.3m RM12.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 34.55% Est @ 25.25% Est @ 18.74% Est @ 14.18% Est @ 10.99% Est @ 8.76% Est @ 7.20% Est @ 6.10% Est @ 5.34% Est @ 4.80% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.0% RM4.6 RM5.3 RM5.8 RM6.0 RM6.1 RM6.1 RM6.0 RM5.9 RM5.7 RM5.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM57m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM13m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (9.0%– 3.6%) = RM245m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM245m÷ ( 1 + 9.0%)10= RM104m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM161m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.6, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Versatile Creative Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Versatile Creative Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine VERSATL's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for VERSATL.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Versatile Creative Berhad, we've put together three pertinent elements you should look at:

