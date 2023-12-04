A Look At The Fair Value Of Victrex plc (LON:VCT)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Victrex fair value estimate is UK£17.17

Victrex's UK£14.63 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Analyst price target for VCT is UK£16.55 which is 3.6% below our fair value estimate

Does the December share price for Victrex plc (LON:VCT) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£82.2m UK£83.9m UK£85.5m UK£87.0m UK£88.4m UK£89.9m UK£91.3m UK£92.7m UK£94.2m UK£95.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Est @ 1.84% Est @ 1.74% Est @ 1.68% Est @ 1.63% Est @ 1.60% Est @ 1.57% Est @ 1.56% Est @ 1.55% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.1% UK£76.7 UK£73.2 UK£69.6 UK£66.1 UK£62.7 UK£59.5 UK£56.5 UK£53.6 UK£50.8 UK£48.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£617m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£96m× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (7.1%– 1.5%) = UK£1.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£1.7b÷ ( 1 + 7.1%)10= UK£875m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£1.5b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£14.6, the company appears about fair value at a 15% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Victrex as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.945. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Victrex

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Chemicals market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 4 years.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the British market.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Victrex, we've put together three fundamental elements you should consider:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Victrex that you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does VCT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

