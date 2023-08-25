A Look At The Fair Value Of Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Vita Life Sciences is AU$3.38 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of AU$1.44 suggests Vita Life Sciences is potentially 58% undervalued

Industry average discount to fair value of 39% suggests Vita Life Sciences' peers are currently trading at a lower discount

How far off is Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Vita Life Sciences Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$7.45m AU$7.66m AU$7.87m AU$8.06m AU$8.25m AU$8.43m AU$8.61m AU$8.79m AU$8.98m AU$9.16m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 3.29% Est @ 2.91% Est @ 2.64% Est @ 2.45% Est @ 2.32% Est @ 2.23% Est @ 2.16% Est @ 2.12% Est @ 2.08% Est @ 2.06% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.0% AU$7.0 AU$6.8 AU$6.6 AU$6.4 AU$6.2 AU$5.9 AU$5.7 AU$5.5 AU$5.3 AU$5.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$61m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$9.2m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (6.0%– 2.0%) = AU$234m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$234m÷ ( 1 + 6.0%)10= AU$130m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$191m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$1.4, the company appears reasonably undervalued at a discount of over 50%. This might sound concerning, and we recommend potential investors to dig deeper. What is going on here to cause the market to undervalue the stock so much? Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Vita Life Sciences as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Vita Life Sciences

Strength

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Pharmaceuticals market.

Opportunity

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine VLS' earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for VLS.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Vita Life Sciences, we've compiled three pertinent factors you should consider:

Risks: You should be aware of the 2 warning signs for Vita Life Sciences we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

