A Look At The Fair Value Of Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA)

Key Insights

Viva Energy Group's estimated fair value is AU$3.74 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With AU$3.66 share price, Viva Energy Group appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The AU$3.87 analyst price target for VEA is 3.5% more than our estimate of fair value

Does the March share price for Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$74.5m AU$351.8m AU$524.4m AU$511.0m AU$474.7m AU$455.3m AU$445.2m AU$441.2m AU$441.3m AU$444.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -4.09% Est @ -2.21% Est @ -0.90% Est @ 0.02% Est @ 0.66% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6% AU$68.6 AU$298 AU$410 AU$368 AU$315 AU$278 AU$251 AU$229 AU$211 AU$195

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$2.6b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$444m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.6%– 2.2%) = AU$7.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$7.1b÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)10= AU$3.1b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$5.7b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$3.7, the company appears about fair value at a 2.1% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Viva Energy Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.391. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Viva Energy Group

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Oil and Gas market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings and cashflows.

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the Australian market.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Viva Energy Group, we've compiled three further aspects you should further research:

Risks: To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Viva Energy Group (including 1 which is concerning) . Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for VEA's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

