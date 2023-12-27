A Look At The Fair Value Of Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Wagners Holding fair value estimate is AU$1.25

Wagners Holding's AU$1.02 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Wagners Holding

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$35.7m AU$35.2m AU$26.4m AU$21.7m AU$19.1m AU$17.7m AU$16.8m AU$16.4m AU$16.2m AU$16.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -17.79% Est @ -11.83% Est @ -7.65% Est @ -4.73% Est @ -2.69% Est @ -1.26% Est @ -0.26% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 9.7% AU$32.5 AU$29.3 AU$20.0 AU$15.0 AU$12.1 AU$10.1 AU$8.8 AU$7.8 AU$7.0 AU$6.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$149m

Story continues

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$16m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (9.7%– 2.1%) = AU$217m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$217m÷ ( 1 + 9.7%)10= AU$86m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$235m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$1.0, the company appears about fair value at a 19% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

ASX:WGN Discounted Cash Flow December 27th 2023

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Wagners Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.521. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Wagners Holding

Strength

No major strengths identified for WGN.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Wagners Holding, there are three further factors you should look at:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Wagners Holding (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for WGN's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the ASX every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.