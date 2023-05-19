A Look At The Fair Value Of Wellcall Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WELLCAL)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Wellcall Holdings Berhad fair value estimate is RM1.35

Current share price of RM1.14 suggests Wellcall Holdings Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

Our fair value estimate is similar to Wellcall Holdings Berhad's analyst price target of RM1.36

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Wellcall Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WELLCAL) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM50.4m RM50.2m RM54.1m RM57.2m RM60.1m RM62.9m RM65.7m RM68.4m RM71.1m RM73.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 5.80% Est @ 5.13% Est @ 4.66% Est @ 4.34% Est @ 4.11% Est @ 3.95% Est @ 3.83% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM45.2 RM40.5 RM39.1 RM37.1 RM35.0 RM32.9 RM30.8 RM28.8 RM26.9 RM25.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM341m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM74m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM974m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM974m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM330m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM672m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM1.1, the company appears about fair value at a 15% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Wellcall Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.980. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Wellcall Holdings Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded its 5-year average.

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Machinery industry.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Wellcall Holdings Berhad, we've put together three relevant items you should further examine:

