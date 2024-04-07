A Look At The Fair Value Of Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW)
Key Insights
Woolworths Group's estimated fair value is AU$28.57 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
Current share price of AU$32.47 suggests Woolworths Group is potentially trading close to its fair value
The AU$35.46 analyst price target for WOW is 24% more than our estimate of fair value
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!
We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Model
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
Levered FCF (A$, Millions)
AU$1.90b
AU$2.48b
AU$2.68b
AU$1.73b
AU$1.79b
AU$1.62b
AU$1.53b
AU$1.48b
AU$1.45b
AU$1.45b
Growth Rate Estimate Source
Analyst x3
Analyst x3
Analyst x3
Analyst x1
Analyst x1
Est @ -9.13%
Est @ -5.74%
Est @ -3.37%
Est @ -1.71%
Est @ -0.55%
Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.0%
AU$1.8k
AU$2.2k
AU$2.2k
AU$1.4k
AU$1.3k
AU$1.1k
AU$1.0k
AU$925
AU$858
AU$804
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$14b
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.0%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$1.4b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (6.0%– 2.2%) = AU$38b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$38b÷ ( 1 + 6.0%)10= AU$21b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$35b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$32.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
Important Assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Woolworths Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.843. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Woolworths Group
Strength
Debt is well covered by cash flow.
Weakness
Interest payments on debt are not well covered.
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Consumer Retailing market.
Opportunity
Expected to breakeven next year.
Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.
Good value based on P/S ratio compared to estimated Fair P/S ratio.
Threat
Paying a dividend but company is unprofitable.
