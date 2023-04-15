A Look At The Fair Value Of XTEK Limited (ASX:XTE)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, XTEK fair value estimate is AU$0.55

XTEK's AU$0.51 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The average premium for XTEK's competitorsis currently 175%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of XTEK Limited (ASX:XTE) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$1.05m AU$1.45m AU$1.86m AU$2.23m AU$2.55m AU$2.82m AU$3.05m AU$3.24m AU$3.41m AU$3.54m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 54.51% Est @ 38.73% Est @ 27.69% Est @ 19.96% Est @ 14.55% Est @ 10.77% Est @ 8.12% Est @ 6.26% Est @ 4.96% Est @ 4.05% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.7% AU$1.0 AU$1.3 AU$1.5 AU$1.7 AU$1.8 AU$1.9 AU$1.9 AU$1.9 AU$1.9 AU$1.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$17m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$3.5m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (6.7%– 1.9%) = AU$75m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$75m÷ ( 1 + 6.7%)10= AU$39m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$56m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$0.5, the company appears about fair value at a 7.3% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at XTEK as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.805. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For XTEK, we've compiled three further items you should explore:

Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Australian stock every day

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

