A Look At The Fair Value Of Yinson Holdings Berhad (KLSE:YINSON)

The projected fair value for Yinson Holdings Berhad is RM2.49 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With RM2.65 share price, Yinson Holdings Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Analyst price target for YINSON is RM3.78, which is 52% above our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Yinson Holdings Berhad (KLSE:YINSON) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) -RM1.19b -RM1.36b RM730.3m RM1.27b RM1.73b RM2.19b RM2.62b RM3.00b RM3.34b RM3.65b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 36.06% Est @ 26.31% Est @ 19.49% Est @ 14.71% Est @ 11.37% Est @ 9.03% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 20% -RM993 -RM953 RM427 RM623 RM709 RM749 RM748 RM718 RM668 RM609

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM3.3b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 20%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM3.6b× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (20%– 3.6%) = RM24b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM24b÷ ( 1 + 20%)10= RM3.9b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM7.2b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM2.7, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Yinson Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 20%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Yinson Holdings Berhad

Strength

Debt is well covered by .

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Energy Services industry.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Energy Services market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Annual revenue is expected to decline over the next 3 years.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Yinson Holdings Berhad, we've put together three further aspects you should further examine:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Yinson Holdings Berhad (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does YINSON's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

