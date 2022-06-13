U.S. markets close in 3 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,792.22
    -108.64 (-2.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,767.64
    -625.15 (-1.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,944.38
    -395.64 (-3.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,728.12
    -72.17 (-4.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.23
    +0.56 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.80
    -40.70 (-2.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.27
    -0.66 (-3.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0455
    -0.0072 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3270
    +0.1710 (+5.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2188
    -0.0121 (-0.98%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0150
    -0.4050 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,887.92
    -4,195.74 (-14.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.30
    -41.58 (-7.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.81
    -111.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.85 (-3.01%)
     

Look what’s happening tomorrow at TC Sessions: Climate

Lauren Simonds
·4 min read

Tomorrow, June 14, is the big day for anyone interested in the latest technology designed to fight climate change. More than 1,000 people will gather for TC Sessions: Climate & The Extreme Tech Challenge 2022 Global Finals in Berkeley, California to hear, learn from and engage with the leading climate scientists, founders, VCs, entrepreneurs, philanthropists and other visionaries. We can’t wait to see you there!

Buy now and save: Tickets cost more at the door. Buy your pass now and save $100. Bonus content: Your pass also includes access to the online event on June 16.

It’s a full day of content and connection, and we want to highlight just five of the many presentations taking place throughout the day.

1. The Climate Crisis Is Real — The Solutions Should Be, Too: It’s appropriate that the first panel of the first TC Sessions: Climate should begin with climate science. Establishing a shared understanding of the global crisis and what the future holds if we fail to act decisively — and with all due haste — is essential. Dr. Williman Collins, an internationally recognized expert in climate modeling and climate-change science, and Dr. Kari Nadeau, a world-renowned environmental health expert, set the stage for a discussion about pragmatic and realistic ways to mitigate climate change through technology.

2. Bill Gates on How to Deploy Billions in Clean Tech: Gates has made the climate emergency a key focus of his work over recent years. In 2015, he announced a fund dedicated to getting the world to net zero emissions by 2050 and, in that same year, he founded Breakthrough Energy — a network of investment vehicles, nonprofits and philanthropic programs committed to achieving that goal. We’ll hear from Gates about what he thinks are the top priorities in climate technology investment.

3. Powering the Future Through Transformative Tech: This panel from the folks at Extreme Tech Challenge — and straight from the “it takes a global village” file — jumps into the breakthrough tech innovations that are transforming industries to build a radically better world. How can business, government, philanthropy, and the startup community come together to create a better tomorrow? Hear from seasoned investors and industry veterans about how technology can not only shape the future, but also where the biggest opportunities lie.

4. Kitchen Consequential: The direct connection between farming animals and climate change inspired Pat Brown, founder, former CEO and now chief visionary officer at Impossible Foods, to develop a better plant-based meat. Thus far, his vision has been a rousing success, with Impossible hitting a $9.5 billion valuation last year. An innovative approach to developing its product has propelled the company into restaurants and homes across the world. Don’t miss Brown as he discusses the present – and future – of fake meat.

5. The Road to Zero-Emissions: In spite of increasingly strict regulations in some states and the rise of electric bikes, scooters, mopeds, buses and cars, emissions from the vast majority of vehicles on roads today still come from tailpipes, and the current technology to build EV batteries is not zero-emission friendly. Lime CEO Wayne Ting and Carol Browner, former director of the White House Office of Energy and Climate Change Policy and administrator of the EPA, will discuss the challenges that remain and the role that innovation, policy and investment can play in greening up transportation.

But wait, check out the event agenda because there’s so much more — early-stage startups exhibiting their climate tech on the expo floor, the Extreme Tech Challenge Global Finals 2022, with two round of pitches before they declare the winner and, as always, world-class networking.

TC Sessions: Climate 2022 takes place tomorrow, June 14 in Berkeley, California (with an online day June 16). Buy your pass today and avoid the price hike at the door tomorrow. We’ll be there to greet you!

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/2630e5f45a7134273745f74bbfdcbf94 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-2630e5f45a7134273745f74bbfdcbf94') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-2630e5f45a7134273745f74bbfdcbf94' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • Latino activism leads in grassroot efforts on climate change

    Students at a largely Hispanic elementary school in Phoenix have long lined up for morning classes on a dusty patch of dirt under a broiling sun. Desert willows, oaks and mesquites just a few feet tall were among trees planted at the event organized by the local nonprofit Trees Matter and the environmental organization The Nature Conservancy, which is expanding its focus beyond the wildlands to urban areas impacted by climate-fueled heat. After experiencing global warming's firsthand effects, U.S. Latinos are leading the way in activism around climate change, often drawing on traditions from their ancestral homelands.

  • Energy Stocks Are Set to Get Hotter. 6 That Can Get You a Piece of the Gusher.

    After climbing more than 60% this year, energy stocks still have room to run. Six picks in the industry’s most promising areas.

  • Stock plunge puts S&P 500 on track to enter a bear market: What investors need to know

    The S&P 500 threatens Monday to open in bear-market territory. Here's how the index has performed in the past.

  • ‘Earthworms on steroids’ are spreading like wild in Connecticut

    Jumping worms’ waste destroys topsoil, weakening plants and threatening bird and animal life

  • Lightyear Debuts With Features Other Electric Vehicles Don't Have

    Lightyear rolls out a new production vehicle that has features not available in any other electric vehicle.

  • More than 65 million Americans are experiencing 'severe to exceptional drought'

    As of May 31, around 90 million Americans were being affected by drought while more 65 million were experiencing severe to extreme drought, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

  • Toyota battery plant construction at Greensboro-Randolph Megasite could start by month's end

    Toyota said to be within weeks of starting construction of its electric-vehicle battery plant near at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite.

  • If a tree falls in Newark: A man, a 300-year-old white oak, and the community he changed

    Many locals associate the tree with John Sweetman, who used to sit beneath it and wave to all the cars driving by for nearly 40 years.

  • 'We beg God for water': Chilean lake turns to desert, sounding climate change alarm

    The Penuelas reservoir in central Chile was until twenty years ago the main source of water for the city of Valparaiso, holding enough water for 38,000 Olympic-size swimming pools. Water for only two pools now remains. A huge expanse of dried and cracked earth that was once the lake bed is littered with fish skeletons and desperate animals searching for water.

  • Could steam-powered cars decrease the CO2 in the atmosphere?

    President William Howard Taft and his wife rode in this steam-powered automobile in 1909. AP Photo Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Could steam-powered cars decrease the carbon dioxide in our atmosphere? – Emma, age 16, Springville, Utah With the growing severity and frequency of storms, heat waves and wildfires, and the other dangers from climate change, there are many reasons

  • I want to retire to a place with mild weather and racial diversity where I can have goats and chickens – can I find a city that will have us?

    Without the goats, my instinct would be a college town. Midwest college towns are particularly affordable, but the weather might not be mild enough for you. If that intrigues you, start with Columbia, Mo., suggested here, Iowa City, Iowa, suggested here, and Athens, Ohio, suggested here.

  • Democrat: Biden’s solar plan ‘builds a bridge’ for U.S. manufacturing — but there's more work to be done

    President Biden signed an Executive Order this week, invoking the Defense Production Act to accelerate domestic production of solar parts. But Senator Martin Heinrich (D, NM), a member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, said it is unrealistic to build out the U.S. clean energy infrastructure without a reliance on Chinese imports, given America’s current footprint in the space.

  • Texas Power Use Tops All-Time Record as Heat Bakes State

    (Bloomberg) -- Electricity use soared to an all-time high in Texas amid a searing heat wave, topping levels last seen before the coronavirus pandemic.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After Reopening‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumWith air conditioners

  • North Texas roasts in ‘dangerously hot conditions’ Sunday, could see 110 heat index

    Highs of 105 to 108 degrees are expected in the Fort Worth region.

  • CANPACK reaches milestone in construction of mammoth Muncie manufacturing plant

    Gov. Eric Holcomb joined CANPACK executives and locals to celebrate a final steel beam erected at the company plant being built at Muncie.

  • Fish leather is here, it’s sustainable – and it’s made from invasive species to boot

    An avid diver saw how lionfish have devastated populations of Florida’s native tropical fish and resolved to help solve the problem

  • North Carolina company offers to pay homeowners to release 100 cockroaches into their homes

    A North Carolina-based company is offering homeowners $2,000 to allow them to release 100 cockroaches into their homes and then test a treatment.

  • Idaho town on alert after rare grizzly bear sighting

    Idaho is asking hunters and other backcountry users to exercise caution near the town of Salmon after a rare grizzly bear sighting.

  • Water from thin air? Tunisian startup takes up challenge

    STORY: Location: Jendouba, Tunisia This machine transforms air into waterThe founders hope the machine will find a solution to water scarcity[Iheb Triki, Co-founder / Kumulus]“This machine is called Kumulus, its goal is to make drinkable water from solar energy and air. The concept is to replicate the phenomenon of morning dew. So what happens? We see that the air enters from here and passes through the first air filter to clean it from pollutants, it then goes into the machine to cool down the water, so we replicate dew.”Access to drinking water is a problem in TunisiaThe first Kumulus-1 machine has been established in a schoolThe school lacks proper access to drinking water[Iheb Triki, Co-founder / Kumulus]“We have a great water shortage in the Arab world. 12 of the 17 most water scarce countries in the world are in the Arab world. Water scarcity and the depletion of underground water are increasing due to climate change. This machine can do a paradigm shift, as it can produce water from air in Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia, it can produce water from the moisture in the air. So it is one of the solutions to the problem of water scarcity that we suffer from.”It can produce up to 30 liters of drinking water per day

  • Glint Solar's SaaS is helping developers spin up a pipeline of renewable energy projects

    Co-founder and COO, Even Kvelland, tells us its approach draws on satellite imagery, government (and other) datasets, as well as applying machine learning and other algorithms, to provide customers with assessments of the risks and costs of prospective solar installations. Its software as a service platform can be used to model costs and risks for ground-based solar installations but is also able to assess project viability for a growing niche of floating solar parks, such as solar installations sited in dams and reservoirs. Since launch, back in March 2020, Kvelland says Glint Solar has onboarded 14 customers in markets around the world, including Northern Europe, Asia and North and South America, with a range of large and small developers tapping in to its one-stop shop for assessing possible solar projects -- name checking the likes of Scatec, Fortum and TotalEnergies ++ as among its first wave of signups.