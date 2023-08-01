Have a look at the hottest Duval County homes that sold in May
Country club and gated community locations — with a dash of beach and riverfront residences — made up the list of most expensive home sales in Duval County for May. With a trio of exceptions, the list plotted a distinct route down the St. Johns River and up the Intracoastal Waterway.
A luxurious contemporary home on the St. Johns River holds the top spot as the most expensive home sold for the month. Built in 2020, the five-bedroom, six-bath estate boasts more than 200 feet of riverfront with a custom dock boathouse, along with a stunning outdoor living area. It sold for $3,900,000 on May 19.
The following are the top-10 single-family home sales recorded from May 1-31, according to the Duval County Property Appraiser’s Office as of July 20, 2023.
Duval's Top 10 in real estate: See which Jacksonville homes sold for the most in April
Miami meets Ponte Vedra: Glam beachfront home-in-progress sells at record $16.25 million
1. 6998 San Fernando Place, Jacksonville 32217 (photo not available)
Price: $3,900,000
Square feet: 6,004
Per square foot: $650
Neighborhood: San Jose Forest
Year built: 2020
Acreage: 0.51
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 6
Buyer: Michael & Maria Comparato
Seller: Leah & Robert W. Lytle II
Sale date: May 19
2. 13968 Reserve Circle, Jacksonville 32224
Price: $3,173,000
Square feet: 5,624
Per square foot: $564
Neighborhood: Pablo Creek Reserve
Year built: 2008
Acreage: 0.77
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 4.5
Buyer: Robert & Susan Gould
Seller: Brenna & Deane Hall
Sale date: May 22
3. 13724 Hope Sound Court, Jacksonville 32225
Price: $2,750,000
Square feet: 5,695
Per square foot: $483
Neighborhood: Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club
Year built: 1996
Acreage: 0.50
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 6
Buyer: Kyle Demilt & Heidi Zentz
Seller: Debra & Harold Bowser, Jr.
Sale date: May 24
4. 4460 E. Glen Kernan Parkway, Jacksonville 32224
Price: $2,695,000
Square feet: 6,268
Per square foot: $430
Neighborhood: Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club
Year built: 2004
Acreage: 0.61
Bedrooms: 6
Baths: 5.5
Buyer: Marwa Badawy & Endrit Ziu
Seller: Cherilyn F. Roberts
Sale date: May 15
5. 1414 First St., Neptune Beach 32266
Price: $2,550,000
Square feet: 2,852
Per square foot: $894
Neighborhood: Neptune Beach
Year built: 2022
Acreage: 0.14
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 4
Buyer: Marjorie Wilson & Lauren Key
Seller: 1414 NB LLC
Sale date: May 24
Rentals with lots of luxury, top tech: New SmartHome apartment community opens at eTown in Jacksonville
6. 14030 Mandarin Oaks Lane, Jacksonville 32223
Price: $2,404,000
Square feet: 5,800
Per square foot: $414
Neighborhood: Mandarin Oaks
Year built: 1981
Acreage: 2
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 4.5
Buyer: Jacksonville Real Estate Holdings LLC
Seller: James J. Smith, Jr. Living Trust
Sale date: May 3
7. 1607 Atlantic Beach Drive, Atlantic Beach 32233
Price: $2,325,000
Square feet: 3,781
Per square foot: $615
Neighborhood: Atlantic Beach Country Club
Year built: 2019
Acreage: 0.21
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 3.5
Buyer: Judy Blocker
Seller: Erin King
Sale date: May 17
8. 1828 S. Ocean Drive, Jacksonville Beach 32250
Price: $2,200,000
Square feet: 2,739
Per square foot: $803
Neighborhood: Jacksonville Beach Southeast
Year built: 2022
Acreage: 0.06
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 4
Buyer: Michael R. Odell Revocable Trust & Nancy S. Odell Revocable Trust
Seller: New Atlantic Builders LLC
Sale date: May 25
9. 13714 Longs Landing Road, Jacksonville 32225
Price: $2,050,000
Square feet: 5,132
Per square foot: $399
Neighborhood: Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club
Year built: 2002
Acreage: 0.4
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 4.5
Buyer: Gloria & Joseph Nixon Jr.
Seller: Sebastian Stanciu
Sale date: May 3
10. 3254 Julington Creek Road, Jacksonville 32223
Price: $1,940,000
Square feet: 5,558
Per square foot: $349
Neighborhood: Mandarin/Julington Creek
Year built: 1994
Acreage: 4
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 5.5
Buyer: Izhak Azulay
Seller: Dianne Brut
Sale date: May 26
This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Check out Duval County's Top-10 home sales for real estate in May