Have a look at the hottest Duval County homes that sold in May

Country club and gated community locations — with a dash of beach and riverfront residences — made up the list of most expensive home sales in Duval County for May. With a trio of exceptions, the list plotted a distinct route down the St. Johns River and up the Intracoastal Waterway.

A luxurious contemporary home on the St. Johns River holds the top spot as the most expensive home sold for the month. Built in 2020, the five-bedroom, six-bath estate boasts more than 200 feet of riverfront with a custom dock boathouse, along with a stunning outdoor living area. It sold for $3,900,000 on May 19.

The following are the top-10 single-family home sales recorded from May 1-31, according to the Duval County Property Appraiser’s Office as of July 20, 2023.

1. 6998 San Fernando Place, Jacksonville 32217 (photo not available)

Price: $3,900,000

Square feet: 6,004

Per square foot: $650

Neighborhood: San Jose Forest

Year built: 2020

Acreage: 0.51

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 6

Buyer: Michael & Maria Comparato

Seller: Leah & Robert W. Lytle II

Sale date: May 19

2. 13968 Reserve Circle, Jacksonville 32224

Inspired by the luxurious villas of Old World Europe, the 5,600-square-foot estate at 13968 Reserve Circle sold for $3,173,000 on May 22 in Jacksonville. It came in as the No. 2 top home sale in May in Duval County.

Price: $3,173,000

Square feet: 5,624

Per square foot: $564

Neighborhood: Pablo Creek Reserve

Year built: 2008

Acreage: 0.77

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 4.5

Buyer: Robert & Susan Gould

Seller: Brenna & Deane Hall

Sale date: May 22

3. 13724 Hope Sound Court, Jacksonville 32225

Located at 13724 Hope Sound Court in Queen's Harbour Yacht & Country Club, this magnificent 5,700-square-foot home sold for $2,750,000 on May 24.

Price: $2,750,000

Square feet: 5,695

Per square foot: $483

Neighborhood: Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club

Year built: 1996

Acreage: 0.50

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 6

Buyer: Kyle Demilt & Heidi Zentz

Seller: Debra & Harold Bowser, Jr.

Sale date: May 24

4. 4460 E. Glen Kernan Parkway, Jacksonville 32224

Built in 2004 and beautifully updated, this six-bedroom, 5.5-bath home at 4460 e. Glen Kernan Parkway occupies a sizable lot at Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club. The contemporary-styled pool home sold on May 15 for $2,695,000.

Price: $2,695,000

Square feet: 6,268

Per square foot: $430

Neighborhood: Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club

Year built: 2004

Acreage: 0.61

Bedrooms: 6

Baths: 5.5

Buyer: Marwa Badawy & Endrit Ziu

Seller: Cherilyn F. Roberts

Sale date: May 15

5. 1414 First St., Neptune Beach 32266

Just steps away from the ocean, this new construction home at 1414 First St. in Neptune Beach sold for $2,550,000 on May 24 (the same day it was listed), thanks quality features that included custom cabinetry, high-end appliances, unique tile, automatic blinds and more.

Price: $2,550,000

Square feet: 2,852

Per square foot: $894

Neighborhood: Neptune Beach

Year built: 2022

Acreage: 0.14

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 4

Buyer: Marjorie Wilson & Lauren Key

Seller: 1414 NB LLC

Sale date: May 24

6. 14030 Mandarin Oaks Lane, Jacksonville 32223

Situated on 2 acres of riverfront, this four-bedroom, five-bath home at 14030 Mandarin Oaks Lane featured a private gated drive, balconies on every level, expansive outdoor living area and many quality updates. It sold on May 3 for $2,404,000.

Price: $2,404,000

Square feet: 5,800

Per square foot: $414

Neighborhood: Mandarin Oaks

Year built: 1981

Acreage: 2

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 4.5

Buyer: Jacksonville Real Estate Holdings LLC

Seller: James J. Smith, Jr. Living Trust

Sale date: May 3

7. 1607 Atlantic Beach Drive, Atlantic Beach 32233

Located in Atlantic Beach Country Club, this 3,781-square-foot home at 1607 Atlantic Beach Drive was built in 2019. With classic Coastal architecture, high-end appliances and a saltwater pool with spa overlooking the fairway , it sold for $2,325,000 on May 17.

Price: $2,325,000

Square feet: 3,781

Per square foot: $615

Neighborhood: Atlantic Beach Country Club

Year built: 2019

Acreage: 0.21

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 3.5

Buyer: Judy Blocker

Seller: Erin King

Sale date: May 17

8. 1828 S. Ocean Drive, Jacksonville Beach 32250

Built in 2022, this four-bedroom, four-bath home at 1828 S. Ocean Drive in Jacksonville Beach sold for $2,200,000 on May 25. The three-story contemporary Coastal plan from New Atlantic Builders is known as the Turtle Beach House.

Price: $2,200,000

Square feet: 2,739

Per square foot: $803

Neighborhood: Jacksonville Beach Southeast

Year built: 2022

Acreage: 0.06

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 4

Buyer: Michael R. Odell Revocable Trust & Nancy S. Odell Revocable Trust

Seller: New Atlantic Builders LLC

Sale date: May 25

9. 13714 Longs Landing Road, Jacksonville 32225

With a 40-foot private dock, lift for two personal watercraft and 134 feet of waterfront on the lagoon at Queen's Harbour Yacht & Country Club, this four-bedroom, six-bath home with sold on May 3 for $2,050,000.

Price: $2,050,000

Square feet: 5,132

Per square foot: $399

Neighborhood: Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club

Year built: 2002

Acreage: 0.4

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 4.5

Buyer: Gloria & Joseph Nixon Jr.

Seller: Sebastian Stanciu

Sale date: May 3

10. 3254 Julington Creek Road, Jacksonville 32223

Accessible by a winding gated drive, this all-brick home at 3254 Julington Creek Road offers its new owners a lush, 4-acre lot with 200 feet of Julington Creek waterfront and plenty of privacy. The 5,558-square-foot custom pool home sold for $1,940,000 on May 26.

Price: $1,940,000

Square feet: 5,558

Per square foot: $349

Neighborhood: Mandarin/Julington Creek

Year built: 1994

Acreage: 4

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 5.5

Buyer: Izhak Azulay

Seller: Dianne Brut

Sale date: May 26

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Check out Duval County's Top-10 home sales for real estate in May