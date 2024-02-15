A look inside the $5.7 million remodel of historic White Sands Missile Range hotel

WHITE SANDS ― Located inside the White Sands Missile range, just approximately 60 miles east of Las Cruces, lies a historical hotel that underwent a $5.7 million facelift.

Renovation of the Organ Mountains Inn began in July 2022. Lendlease and partner InterContinental Hotels Group announced its completion on Jan. 18.

“It’s still the Organ Mountains Inn from 1958, we’ve gone through some extensive interior renovation and whatever exterior that was required,” Matt Garrett, senior vice president and general manager said.

The United States Army chose to privatize its on-post lodging accommodations in 2009. The Government Accountability Office states that it is the only military group that sought bidders that would take over hospitality locations. Lendlease was the winner and oversees more than 12,000 hotel rooms and 10 U.S. Army installations across the country under the Privatization of Army Lodging program ― an Army-led, public-private venture established to revitalize on-post lodging facilities for Army soldiers, their families and or government travelers.

The renovation of Organ Mountains Inn expanded amenities such as a fitness center, hot breakfast buffet, great room, recreational room and meeting rooms.

There are select hotels that are part of Lendlease’s Historia Collection, which is a specific project that aims to preserve iconic, historical features of such hotels while transforming them with a modern touch. Organ Mountains Inn is one of them.

“Over the years, layers of renovation have taken place and reflected the era of that time though we modernized the look of it,” Garrett said. “There are touches of the Southwest look and feel that we’ve tried to maintain throughout in terms of art work and some soft goods, especially in the distinguished visitors’ quarters, but otherwise it is generally an updated, modern hotel."

According to a press release by Lendlease, Organ Mountains Inn is composed of three buildings which feature 58 guest rooms including a variety of one- and two-bedroom standard rooms and suites with kitchenettes and two distinguished visitor quarters providing accommodation for well-respected guests. Enhancements include a redesigned lobby and front desk area; expanded amenities such as a fitness center, hot breakfast buffet, great room, recreational room and meeting rooms; new furniture and fixtures in guest rooms; and a redesigned suite shop with upgraded food options.

Organ Mountains Inn is the only hotel of its kind in New Mexico. Fort Bliss' Candlewood Suites is the closest location that is owned and cared for by Lendlease and IHG. Candlewood Suites however was built from the ground up by both companies.

The Organ Mountain Inn is primarily built for travelers who have business inside the White Sands Missile Range. People must have post access to visit Organ Mountain Inn. Its address is at Bldg. 501 Aberdeen Ave. in White Sands.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 575-288-3220. To contact White Sands Missile Range's post security office for possible admission, call 575-678-3180.

Xchelzin Peña is a freelance reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News, she can be reached at xchelzin@gmail.com.

