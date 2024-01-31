Take a look inside Austin's newest downtown luxury hotel CitizenM

Austin has a new luxury hotel: CitizenM Austin Downtown on Colorado Street.

The property at 617 Colorado St. is a 17-story tower with 344 rooms that opened this week.

"We are thrilled to open the doors to CitizenM's first Austin-based-hotel," said Robin Chadha, chief brand officer. "CitizenM encourages guests to be daringly different, likewise all are welcome in Austin's progressive and inclusive metropolis. Austin beats to its own drum —– rich with cultural diversity through delicious eateries and vibrant nightlife options —– and we are excited to be a part of this bustling community."

Chadha added, "with our curated selection of artwork, rooftop pool and this prime location, CitizenM Austin Downtown will offer mobile citizens a great base to experience this exciting city."

The new downtown Austin site is part of the CitizenM U.S. portfolio, which includes properties in Boston, New York, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Chicago, Miami, and Menlo Park, Calif.

Rooms at the Austin property, which includes a gym and pool, start at $199 a night, according to the company.

New York-based Turnbridge Equities developed the hotel with CitizenM Hotels. The company is a Dutch hospitality brand that says is focused on "urban travelers," and was in expansion mode during the pandemic. The firm raised $1 billion to fund its growth, with plans to open 40 hotels by 2024.

“As an exciting cultural center and an influential tech and business hub, Austin has been on our radar for years,” Ernest Lee, CitizenM’s managing director for the Americas, previously told the Statesman. “Now, with the city’s emergence as one of North America’s most significant destinations for knowledge workers, it is cementing its place on the national stage.”

The new CitizenM Austin Downtown hotel follows the recent opening of the company's first California hotels in Los Angeles and San Francisco, with plans to debut two hotels in Miami and second locations in Washington, D.C., and Seattle over the next several months.

The company said it also has hotels in development in Chicago and several other North American cities.

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic period, we have continued to pursue a vigorous growth strategy across the United States and Europe,” said Klaas van Lookeren Campagne, CEO of CitizenM. “Introducing the CitizenM brand to important markets like Austin is a critical aspect of our strategic expansion and development plan.”

CitizenM Austin Downtown, which is the company's first Texas project, features extra-large king size beds, HD televisions with streaming options through free WiFi, as well as customizable temperature, blinds and lights.

The developer of new downtown Austin hotel CitizenM, was developed by Turnbridge Equities, which also built the Music Lane project on South Congress Avenue.

What else is happening in Austin's hotel market?

Austin hotels currently under development include:

Graduate Austin, an 18-story hotel at Guadalupe and West 18th streets, is planned to open in 2025. It will offer meeting and event space, a ground floor café, lobby bar, rooftop restaurant and bar and a rooftop pool.

1 Hotel Austin will be part of a mixed-use hotel, residential and retail project in the Rainey district along Waller Creek. The 251-room hotel is expected to open in 2026.

Plans are in the works for a five-story hotel in East Austin on a half-acre at 1604, 1606, 1610 and 1612 E. Seventh St., according to site plans filed with the city.

A modular hotel behind Guero's Taco Bar on South Congress Avenue is under construction.

