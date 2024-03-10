Take a look inside the new Bossier Parish Central Library and History Center

Bossier Parish Central Library and History Center’s manager Marisa Richardson spent Friday stocking the shelves with books and DVDs in the newly built building that will house the library, “I’m just really excited to move in.”

In 2020 the Library Board of Control approved plans to move forward on the construction of the new building, “We noticed that the old library was no longer meeting the needs of a growing community,” said Bossier Parish Director of Libraries Felesha Sweeney, “Today, libraries need access to technology, meeting space, and staff expertise,” she added.

Bossier Parish Central Library and History Center’s manager Marisa Richardson stocks DVD’s on the shelves of the new building which will be open to the public on March 11, 2024 in Bossier City.

Located just feet away from the old library, at about 39,000 square feet, it has several features the old building did not. A bright red entrance takes you into the large kids room with an adjoining activities area. The blue entrance takes you to the young adult area with its own computers and sitting area next to tall windows looking to the outside.

There is also a large computer lab and next door to that, a training room. In the past, the spaces were often multi-functional, so one would have to pause for the other to begin. Richardson is happy the new building has enough space for all the activities, “It just feels like a modern building,” said Richardson, “It’s up to date for every reason we could possibly need to offer the community.”

Perhaps the most unique space is the ‘Inspiration Lab’. “That’s our makers space facility,” said Richardson who noted it is the first in any Bossier library. It will be equipped with a 3-D printer, sewing machines, embroidery machines and have a music and film studio.

The building officially opens to the public on March 11, 2024. “I hope this will offer opportunity for growth and the space will offer opportunities to partner with local organizations and businesses,” said Sweeney.

A grand opening is schedule for mid-April. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

