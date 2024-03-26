Look inside Columbus home that landed on Zillow Gone Wild

Danny Jordan likes to collect old typewriters. And clocks. And art, telephones, radios and pocket watches.

Oh, and Art Nouveau jewelry boxes, typewriter ribbon tins, and 45- and 78-rpm records.

"I've been collecting all my life," said the 73-year-old Northeast Side resident. "I’m just attracted to old things, especially mechanical things."

Jordan's collections are so abundant that they have landed him, and his Northland-area home, a national audience.

Jordan's home over the weekend became the latest central Ohio home to be featured on the Instagram account Zillow Gone Wild, which highlights unusual new listings around the country and has more than 4 million followers.

Jordan's home, in the Maize-Morse neighborhood, is a 1,568-square-foot, three-bedroom, split-level, built in 1959, well-kept and pleasant but not in itself unusual.

This home on Fordham Road in the Northland has landed on Zillow Gone Wild for the collections featured inside.

What makes it unusual is inside. The home is chockablock full of Jordan's collections. Watches cover bedroom tables. Rotary telephones fill out another bedroom's shelves. Several vintage Victrola-type phonographs stand in the family room next to shelves full of old radios.

In the rear, a sunroom is stacked with about 200 old typewriters, while original artwork dominates walls throughout the home.

The collections, well-organized and orderly, consume the home, but they are a fraction of what they once were. Jordan, a former antiques dealer who moved to Columbus six or seven years ago, pruned his collections when he moved from his previous home in Olde Towne East three years ago.

"He was on East Long Street, the home was bigger and his collections were even more," recalled Rayna Morgan, the e-Merge real estate agent who sold Jordan's East Long Street home and is listing his Northland home. "He’s downsized a lot. He had a lot of big phonographs, console types, in Olde Towne East."

Morgan said she recalled wondering if that home, even more dramatically furnished than Jordan's current home, might attract the interest of Zillow Gone Wild. That didn't happen, so she was surprised when someone from Zillow reached out a week or so ago and asked if the Northland home could be featured on Gone Wild.

Morgan doesn't need the attention to sell the home, which was on the market for $294,900 and landed in contract three days after she listed it. But it's been entertaining nonetheless.

"It's been a funny ride," Morgan said Monday. "They asked me a week ago, and it just made it on last (Sunday) night. It's really funny how many people have already commented on it."

Jordan, tiring of winter, is moving to Florida, his belongings in tow. He's been enjoying the Zillow attention.

"I really was surprised, but that’s what life is, and should be about — surprises," he said. "If you go through life and everything’s the same every single day, that's boring."

