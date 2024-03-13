Look inside this newly listed $3-million lakefront mansion in Whitefish Bay

A greenhouse, a fire pit and multiple patios. Space for your own personal fitness center. Lake Michigan right in your spacious backyard.

All of this and more is on the 1.6-acre property of a newly listed luxury lakefront home in Whitefish Bay. The 6,475-square-foot home at 5436 N. Lake Drive was built in 2003 and is currently listed for $3 million by realtor Suzanne Powers, CEO and founder of Powers Realty Group. The home was just listed on Friday.

"The terraced backyard is very, very unique," Powers said. "It has a very large lot, and it's terraced all the way to the beach. It's an outstanding example of Lake Michigan property."

The backyard features multiple patios, a greenhouse, a firepit and easy access to Lake Michigan.

The three-story home with an exposed basement also features numerous patios, Powers said.

"They have a patio at the lower level basement, which is a full walkout with French doors," she continued. "Then, on the first floor, they have a patio that walks down to the lower level patio. On the second floor, they have a really nice balcony ... right off the master suite."

Inside, the six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home features "soaring" ceilings, double and triple crown moldings, multiple fireplaces, a music/intercom system and a newly remodeled kitchen with a pantry.

Basement ceilings are as high as 10 feet, and the ceilings when you walk in the front door are 18 feet high, Powers said. A catwalk between upper-story bedrooms allows for two-story, 20-foot ceilings in some areas of the house.

The home office includes floor-to-ceiling windows and a wet bar, as well as a sunroom.

The living room at 5436 N. Lake Drive features giant windows and Lake Michigan views.

The master suite has dual sinks, a walk-in shower, a bathtub, a fireplace, a large walk-in closet and a balcony with lake views.

The lower level includes a fitness area, theater room, storage area and rec room.

Above the 2.5-car garage is a guest apartment accessible through a separate entrance or from inside the home. The apartment features a full kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom.

Another perk: Powers said the house is within walking distance of Whitefish Bay School District schools, and "the whole family can walk to dinner."

"They have a variety of restaurants in downtown Whitefish Bay, so this house offers people luxurious Lake Michigan living with a walkable community," she said. "That's really a unique thing; it'd be hard to match this across the country."

5436 N. Lake Drive in Whitefish Bay has ample lake views and lots of giant windows.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: A $3-million lakefront mansion newly listed for sale in Whitefish Bay