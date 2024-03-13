Look inside this newly listed $3-million lakefront mansion in Whitefish Bay
A greenhouse, a fire pit and multiple patios. Space for your own personal fitness center. Lake Michigan right in your spacious backyard.
All of this and more is on the 1.6-acre property of a newly listed luxury lakefront home in Whitefish Bay. The 6,475-square-foot home at 5436 N. Lake Drive was built in 2003 and is currently listed for $3 million by realtor Suzanne Powers, CEO and founder of Powers Realty Group. The home was just listed on Friday.
"The terraced backyard is very, very unique," Powers said. "It has a very large lot, and it's terraced all the way to the beach. It's an outstanding example of Lake Michigan property."
The three-story home with an exposed basement also features numerous patios, Powers said.
"They have a patio at the lower level basement, which is a full walkout with French doors," she continued. "Then, on the first floor, they have a patio that walks down to the lower level patio. On the second floor, they have a really nice balcony ... right off the master suite."
Inside, the six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home features "soaring" ceilings, double and triple crown moldings, multiple fireplaces, a music/intercom system and a newly remodeled kitchen with a pantry.
Basement ceilings are as high as 10 feet, and the ceilings when you walk in the front door are 18 feet high, Powers said. A catwalk between upper-story bedrooms allows for two-story, 20-foot ceilings in some areas of the house.
The home office includes floor-to-ceiling windows and a wet bar, as well as a sunroom.
The master suite has dual sinks, a walk-in shower, a bathtub, a fireplace, a large walk-in closet and a balcony with lake views.
The lower level includes a fitness area, theater room, storage area and rec room.
Above the 2.5-car garage is a guest apartment accessible through a separate entrance or from inside the home. The apartment features a full kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom.
Another perk: Powers said the house is within walking distance of Whitefish Bay School District schools, and "the whole family can walk to dinner."
"They have a variety of restaurants in downtown Whitefish Bay, so this house offers people luxurious Lake Michigan living with a walkable community," she said. "That's really a unique thing; it'd be hard to match this across the country."
More information about the home can be found here on the Powers Realty Group website.
Contact Suzanne Powers at suzanne@powersrealty.com or (414) 963-0000 to schedule a showing and learn more.
