A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of AB Fagerhult (STO:FAG)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of AB Fagerhult (STO:FAG) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step by step through the calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (SEK, Millions) kr675.0m kr760.0m kr819.0m kr864.6m kr899.4m kr925.9m kr946.2m kr962.0m kr974.5m kr984.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 7.76% Est @ 5.57% Est @ 4.03% Est @ 2.95% Est @ 2.19% Est @ 1.67% Est @ 1.3% Est @ 1.04% Present Value (SEK, Millions) Discounted @ 9.0% kr619 kr639 kr632 kr612 kr584 kr551 kr517 kr482 kr448 kr415

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = kr5.5b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (0.4%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2019 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = kr985m× (1 + 0.4%) ÷ 9.0%– 0.4%) = kr12b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= kr12b÷ ( 1 + 9.0%)10= kr4.8b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is kr10b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of kr58.8, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at AB Fagerhult as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.442. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

