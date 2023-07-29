A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Acumentis Group Limited (ASX:ACU)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Acumentis Group is AU$0.071 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of AU$0.073 suggests Acumentis Group is potentially trading close to its fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount of -17%, Acumentis Group's competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Acumentis Group Limited (ASX:ACU) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$1.62m AU$1.27m AU$1.09m AU$982.7k AU$922.6k AU$888.5k AU$870.7k AU$863.7k AU$863.8k AU$869.0k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -31.70% Est @ -21.60% Est @ -14.53% Est @ -9.58% Est @ -6.12% Est @ -3.70% Est @ -2.00% Est @ -0.81% Est @ 0.02% Est @ 0.60% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.8% AU$1.5 AU$1.1 AU$0.8 AU$0.7 AU$0.6 AU$0.5 AU$0.5 AU$0.4 AU$0.4 AU$0.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$6.9m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$869k× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (8.8%– 2.0%) = AU$13m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$13m÷ ( 1 + 8.8%)10= AU$5.5m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$12m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$0.07, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Acumentis Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.155. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Acumentis Group, we've put together three additional elements you should further research:

