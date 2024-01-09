A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Acushnet Holdings fair value estimate is US$62.74

Acushnet Holdings' US$62.53 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is 2.8% lower than Acushnet Holdings' analyst price target of US$64.56

How far off is Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$228.2m US$249.0m US$255.0m US$260.9m US$267.0m US$273.0m US$279.2m US$285.5m US$291.9m US$298.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ 2.40% Est @ 2.34% Est @ 2.31% Est @ 2.28% Est @ 2.26% Est @ 2.25% Est @ 2.24% Est @ 2.23% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.2% US$211 US$213 US$201 US$191 US$180 US$171 US$161 US$152 US$144 US$136

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$1.8b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$298m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.2%– 2.2%) = US$5.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$5.1b÷ ( 1 + 8.2%)10= US$2.3b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$4.1b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$62.5, the company appears about fair value at a 0.3% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Acushnet Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.189. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Acushnet Holdings

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Leisure market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Acushnet Holdings, we've put together three additional aspects you should look at:

Risks: You should be aware of the 3 warning signs for Acushnet Holdings (1 is a bit concerning!) we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.