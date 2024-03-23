A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Advanced Micro Devices fair value estimate is US$161

Advanced Micro Devices' US$180 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The US$196 analyst price target for AMD is 22% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$5.20b US$7.28b US$9.11b US$12.4b US$14.9b US$17.1b US$18.9b US$20.5b US$21.9b US$23.0b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x11 Analyst x11 Analyst x7 Analyst x3 Est @ 20.00% Est @ 14.69% Est @ 10.97% Est @ 8.36% Est @ 6.54% Est @ 5.27% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.4% US$4.8k US$6.2k US$7.1k US$9.0k US$9.9k US$10.5k US$10.7k US$10.7k US$10.5k US$10.2k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$90b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$23b× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (8.4%– 2.3%) = US$383b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$383b÷ ( 1 + 8.4%)10= US$170b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$260b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$180, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Advanced Micro Devices as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.337. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Advanced Micro Devices

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Expensive based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Advanced Micro Devices, there are three fundamental elements you should further examine:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Advanced Micro Devices you should know about. Future Earnings: How does AMD's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

