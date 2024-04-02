A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Alfen N.V. (AMS:ALFEN)

Key Insights

Alfen's estimated fair value is €57.14 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Alfen's €50.00 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Analyst price target for ALFEN is €65.00, which is 14% above our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Alfen N.V. (AMS:ALFEN) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €29.7m €44.8m €51.0m €58.0m €62.9m €66.8m €69.9m €72.3m €74.1m €75.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 8.50% Est @ 6.18% Est @ 4.55% Est @ 3.42% Est @ 2.62% Est @ 2.06% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 6.0% €28.0 €39.9 €42.8 €45.9 €47.0 €47.1 €46.5 €45.3 €43.9 €42.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €429m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €76m× (1 + 0.8%) ÷ (6.0%– 0.8%) = €1.5b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €1.5b÷ ( 1 + 6.0%)10= €812m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €1.2b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €50.0, the company appears about fair value at a 12% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Alfen as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.139. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Alfen

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Dutch market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Alfen, we've compiled three further items you should further examine:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Alfen (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does ALFEN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

