A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Almadex Minerals Ltd. (CVE:DEX)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Almadex Minerals is CA$0.24 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Almadex Minerals' CA$0.24 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Industry average of 30% suggests Almadex Minerals' peers are currently trading at a higher premium to fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Almadex Minerals Ltd. (CVE:DEX) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$330.0k CA$455.3k CA$579.0k CA$692.2k CA$790.9k CA$874.2k CA$943.6k CA$1.00m CA$1.05m CA$1.09m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 53.47% Est @ 37.99% Est @ 27.15% Est @ 19.56% Est @ 14.25% Est @ 10.53% Est @ 7.93% Est @ 6.11% Est @ 4.84% Est @ 3.94% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.4% CA$0.3 CA$0.4 CA$0.5 CA$0.5 CA$0.6 CA$0.6 CA$0.6 CA$0.6 CA$0.6 CA$0.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$5.0m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$1.1m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.4%– 1.9%) = CA$20m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$20m÷ ( 1 + 7.4%)10= CA$9.9m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$15m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$0.2, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Almadex Minerals as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.104. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Almadex Minerals, we've put together three pertinent aspects you should assess:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 4 warning signs for Almadex Minerals we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

