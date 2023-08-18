A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, American Woodmark fair value estimate is US$63.65

American Woodmark's US$72.05 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is 13% lower than American Woodmark's analyst price target of US$73.50

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$99.4m US$87.9m US$81.5m US$77.8m US$75.9m US$75.1m US$75.0m US$75.4m US$76.2m US$77.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ -7.29% Est @ -4.46% Est @ -2.48% Est @ -1.09% Est @ -0.12% Est @ 0.56% Est @ 1.04% Est @ 1.37% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.8% US$91.4 US$74.3 US$63.3 US$55.6 US$49.8 US$45.3 US$41.6 US$38.5 US$35.7 US$33.3

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$529m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$77m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.8%– 2.2%) = US$1.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$1.2b÷ ( 1 + 8.8%)10= US$514m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$1.0b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$72.1, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at American Woodmark as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.325. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for American Woodmark

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for AMWD.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

Annual revenue is expected to decline over the next 2 years.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For American Woodmark, we've put together three pertinent elements you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does AMWD have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does AMWD's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

