A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations' estimated fair value is UK£5.87 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With UK£6.94 share price, Anglo-Eastern Plantations appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The average discount for Anglo-Eastern Plantations' competitorsis currently 47%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$22.0m US$18.3m US$16.2m US$15.0m US$14.3m US$13.9m US$13.7m US$13.6m US$13.6m US$13.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -24.77% Est @ -16.84% Est @ -11.30% Est @ -7.42% Est @ -4.70% Est @ -2.80% Est @ -1.47% Est @ -0.53% Est @ 0.12% Est @ 0.57% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.0% US$20.7 US$16.3 US$13.6 US$11.9 US$10.7 US$9.8 US$9.1 US$8.5 US$8.1 US$7.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$116m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$14m× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ (6.0%– 1.6%) = US$318m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$318m÷ ( 1 + 6.0%)10= US$177m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$293m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£6.9, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Anglo-Eastern Plantations as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Anglo-Eastern Plantations, we've compiled three relevant items you should further research:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Anglo-Eastern Plantations that you should be aware of. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

