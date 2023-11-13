A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Arizona Lithium Limited (ASX:AZL)

Key Insights

Arizona Lithium's estimated fair value is AU$0.053 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Arizona Lithium's AU$0.043 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

How far off is Arizona Lithium Limited (ASX:AZL) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

View our latest analysis for Arizona Lithium

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) -AU$7.91m -AU$8.05m AU$11.8m AU$12.0m AU$12.3m AU$12.5m AU$12.8m AU$13.0m AU$13.3m AU$13.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 1.70% Est @ 1.82% Analyst x1 Est @ 1.89% Est @ 1.95% Est @ 1.99% Est @ 2.02% Est @ 2.04% Est @ 2.05% Est @ 2.06% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.4% -AU$7.4 -AU$7.0 AU$9.5 AU$9.0 AU$8.6 AU$8.1 AU$7.7 AU$7.3 AU$7.0 AU$6.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$50m

Story continues

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$14m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (7.4%– 2.1%) = AU$260m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$260m÷ ( 1 + 7.4%)10= AU$127m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$177m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$0.04, the company appears about fair value at a 19% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Arizona Lithium as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.065. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Arizona Lithium

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Arizona Lithium, we've compiled three additional elements you should consider:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Arizona Lithium (at least 3 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does AZL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the ASX every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.