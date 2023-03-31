A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Artisanal Spirits is UK£1.09 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With UK£0.95 share price, Artisanal Spirits appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Analyst price target for ART is UK£1.42, which is 30% above our fair value estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (£, Millions) -UK£1.98m -UK£838.7k UK£1.09m UK£1.82m UK£2.68m UK£3.57m UK£4.41m UK£5.16m UK£5.79m UK£6.30m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 66.69% Est @ 47.03% Est @ 33.26% Est @ 23.63% Est @ 16.89% Est @ 12.17% Est @ 8.86% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.7% -UK£1.9 -UK£0.7 UK£0.9 UK£1.4 UK£1.9 UK£2.4 UK£2.8 UK£3.1 UK£3.2 UK£3.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£16m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£6.3m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (6.7%– 1.2%) = UK£114m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£114m÷ ( 1 + 6.7%)10= UK£59m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£76m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.9, the company appears about fair value at a 13% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Artisanal Spirits as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.801. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Artisanal Spirits

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for ART.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Artisanal Spirits, we've put together three pertinent elements you should further research:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Artisanal Spirits , and understanding them should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does ART's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the AIM every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

