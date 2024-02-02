A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Asia Strategic Holdings Limited (LON:ASIA)

Key Insights

Asia Strategic Holdings' estimated fair value is US$6.72 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Asia Strategic Holdings' US$6.00 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The average premium for Asia Strategic Holdings' competitorsis currently 172%

How far off is Asia Strategic Holdings Limited (LON:ASIA) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$1.86m US$1.75m US$1.69m US$1.66m US$1.65m US$1.64m US$1.65m US$1.66m US$1.68m US$1.70m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -8.49% Est @ -5.49% Est @ -3.38% Est @ -1.91% Est @ -0.88% Est @ -0.16% Est @ 0.34% Est @ 0.70% Est @ 0.94% Est @ 1.12% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.3% US$1.7 US$1.5 US$1.3 US$1.2 US$1.1 US$1.0 US$0.9 US$0.8 US$0.8 US$0.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$11m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$1.7m× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (9.3%– 1.5%) = US$22m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$22m÷ ( 1 + 9.3%)10= US$9.1m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$20m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$6.0, the company appears about fair value at a 11% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Asia Strategic Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.553. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Asia Strategic Holdings

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for ASIA.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine ASIA's earnings prospects.

Threat

Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Asia Strategic Holdings, there are three pertinent items you should consider:

