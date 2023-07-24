A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Aumann AG (ETR:AAG)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Aumann fair value estimate is €12.61

Aumann's €14.02 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is 34% lower than Aumann's analyst price target of €19.00

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Aumann AG (ETR:AAG) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €900.0k €9.00m €10.1m €11.0m €11.7m €12.2m €12.6m €12.9m €13.1m €13.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 12.43% Est @ 8.77% Est @ 6.21% Est @ 4.42% Est @ 3.17% Est @ 2.29% Est @ 1.67% Est @ 1.24% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 6.4% €0.8 €8.0 €8.4 €8.6 €8.6 €8.4 €8.2 €7.9 €7.5 €7.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €74m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €13m× (1 + 0.2%) ÷ (6.4%– 0.2%) = €217m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €217m÷ ( 1 + 6.4%)10= €117m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €191m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €14.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Aumann as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.029. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Aumann

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Machinery market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the German market.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

