A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of CALIDA Holding AG (VTX:CALN)

Key Insights

CALIDA Holding's estimated fair value is CHF29.41 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of CHF27.80 suggests CALIDA Holding is potentially trading close to its fair value

CALIDA Holding's peers are currently trading at a premium of 33% on average

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of CALIDA Holding AG (VTX:CALN) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is CALIDA Holding Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF4.40m CHF15.2m CHF15.8m CHF16.3m CHF16.6m CHF16.9m CHF17.0m CHF17.2m CHF17.3m CHF17.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 4.18% Est @ 2.95% Est @ 2.09% Est @ 1.49% Est @ 1.07% Est @ 0.77% Est @ 0.56% Est @ 0.42% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 6.6% CHF4.1 CHF13.4 CHF13.1 CHF12.6 CHF12.1 CHF11.5 CHF10.9 CHF10.3 CHF9.7 CHF9.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF107m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.08%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF17m× (1 + 0.08%) ÷ (6.6%– 0.08%) = CHF267m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF267m÷ ( 1 + 6.6%)10= CHF141m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CHF248m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CHF27.8, the company appears about fair value at a 5.5% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

SWX:CALN Discounted Cash Flow January 18th 2024

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at CALIDA Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.298. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for CALIDA Holding

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Luxury market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Swiss market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for CALN.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For CALIDA Holding, we've put together three additional aspects you should further examine:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for CALIDA Holding that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does CALN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

