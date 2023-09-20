A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Capitol Health Limited (ASX:CAJ)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Capitol Health is AU$0.26 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of AU$0.21 suggests Capitol Health is potentially trading close to its fair value

Our fair value estimate is 6.4% lower than Capitol Health's analyst price target of AU$0.28

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Capitol Health Limited (ASX:CAJ) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$11.4m AU$16.7m AU$15.4m AU$14.7m AU$14.3m AU$14.1m AU$14.0m AU$14.1m AU$14.2m AU$14.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -7.62% Est @ -4.73% Est @ -2.71% Est @ -1.29% Est @ -0.30% Est @ 0.39% Est @ 0.88% Est @ 1.22% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.6% AU$10.7 AU$14.7 AU$12.7 AU$11.4 AU$10.4 AU$9.6 AU$9.0 AU$8.5 AU$8.0 AU$7.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$103m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$14m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (6.6%– 2.0%) = AU$323m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$323m÷ ( 1 + 6.6%)10= AU$171m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$274m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$0.2, the company appears about fair value at a 18% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Capitol Health as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.909. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Capitol Health

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Healthcare market.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Paying a dividend but company is unprofitable.

Next Steps:

