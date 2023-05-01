A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Chin Teck Plantations Berhad (KLSE:CHINTEK)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Chin Teck Plantations Berhad fair value estimate is RM7.31

Chin Teck Plantations Berhad's RM8.17 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

When compared to theindustry average discount of -80%, Chin Teck Plantations Berhad's competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Chin Teck Plantations Berhad (KLSE:CHINTEK) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM54.1m RM51.2m RM49.9m RM49.5m RM49.7m RM50.5m RM51.5m RM52.8m RM54.3m RM56.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -9.16% Est @ -5.34% Est @ -2.67% Est @ -0.79% Est @ 0.51% Est @ 1.43% Est @ 2.07% Est @ 2.52% Est @ 2.84% Est @ 3.06% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 10.0% RM49.2 RM42.4 RM37.5 RM33.8 RM30.9 RM28.5 RM26.5 RM24.7 RM23.1 RM21.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM318m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 10.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM56m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (10.0%– 3.6%) = RM904m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM904m÷ ( 1 + 10.0%)10= RM349m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM668m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM8.2, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Chin Teck Plantations Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Chin Teck Plantations Berhad

Strength

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Food market.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for CHINTEK.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Chin Teck Plantations Berhad, we've compiled three relevant aspects you should assess:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Chin Teck Plantations Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious. Future Earnings: How does CHINTEK's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

