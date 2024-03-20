A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Coles Group is AU$18.22 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of AU$16.50 suggests Coles Group is potentially trading close to its fair value

The AU$17.10 analyst price target for COL is 6.1% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$902.3m AU$953.9m AU$1.21b AU$1.14b AU$1.11b AU$1.10b AU$1.10b AU$1.11b AU$1.12b AU$1.14b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -0.87% Est @ 0.04% Est @ 0.68% Est @ 1.12% Est @ 1.43% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.1% AU$850 AU$848 AU$1.0k AU$897 AU$826 AU$772 AU$728 AU$691 AU$658 AU$630

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$7.9b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$1.1b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (6.1%– 2.2%) = AU$30b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$30b÷ ( 1 + 6.1%)10= AU$16b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$24b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$16.5, the company appears about fair value at a 9.5% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Coles Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.854. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Coles Group

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Consumer Retailing market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Australian market.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Coles Group, we've put together three essential elements you should further examine:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 1 warning sign for Coles Group we've flagged before making an investment in the company.

