A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Composite Alliance Group Inc. (CVE:CAG)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Composite Alliance Group is CA$0.079 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Composite Alliance Group's CA$0.065 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Peers of Composite Alliance Group are currently trading on average at a 22% premium

How far off is Composite Alliance Group Inc. (CVE:CAG) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Composite Alliance Group

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Story continues

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$270.7k CA$374.3k CA$476.7k CA$570.9k CA$653.2k CA$723.1k CA$781.5k CA$830.4k CA$871.7k CA$907.3k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 53.78% Est @ 38.24% Est @ 27.37% Est @ 19.75% Est @ 14.42% Est @ 10.69% Est @ 8.08% Est @ 6.26% Est @ 4.98% Est @ 4.08% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 9.5% CA$0.2 CA$0.3 CA$0.4 CA$0.4 CA$0.4 CA$0.4 CA$0.4 CA$0.4 CA$0.4 CA$0.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$3.7m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$907k× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (9.5%– 2.0%) = CA$12m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$12m÷ ( 1 + 9.5%)10= CA$5.0m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$8.7m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$0.07, the company appears about fair value at a 18% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Composite Alliance Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.624. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Composite Alliance Group

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine CAG's earnings prospects.

Threat

Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Composite Alliance Group, we've compiled three additional elements you should further research:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Composite Alliance Group has 5 warning signs (and 4 which are concerning) we think you should know about. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the TSXV every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.